This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Texas

You don't have to travel across the globe to enjoy some delicious Italian food!

5 Reasons To Visit compiled a list of the best Italian restaurant in every state. Whether you're craving wood-fired pizza or gourmet pasta complete with a delectable glass of wine, this list, which was handpicked by the travel site's editors, does not disappoint.

The best Italian restaurant in Texas is Dolce Riviera in Dallas. Here's what 5 Reasons To Visit said to back up its decision:

When Dolce Riviera opened, it was to recollect experiences from favorite summer vacations along the Italian Riviera. The scent of fresh lemon trees, the Italian fashion, the sea breeze, and the unmatched taste of fresh pasta paired with full bodied wines. For a luxurious and intimate ambiance, The latest addition, The Parlor is an immersive experience.

Check out the full report.