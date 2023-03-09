This Is The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Michigan

Have you ever been to a restaurant where the ambiance almost makes the food taste better? Some restaurants are known for the way that their charming decor makes everything more inviting. These restaurants will often create a one-of-a-kind theme and tie it in with their food and drink menus. The most beautiful restaurants across the country will not only leave you full, but in awe of the splendor that surrounds you.

According to a list compiled by Cheapsim, the most beautiful restaurant in all of Michigan is Trattoria Stella located in Traverse City. Cheapsim noted this particular establishment to be exceedingly beautiful due in large part to their unique tile and brick arches.

Here is what Cheapsim had to say about the most beautiful restaurant in the entire state:

"You'll enjoy your stay in the grand Trattoria Stella far more than the original visitors — patients at an asylum that opened in 1885 — and eat better too. The restaurant serves delicious seafood and Italian fare, including pizza, in a series of small spaces defined by brick arches and tile. It's all as charming as the exterior is elegant, but the more superstitious diner may opt for a bright sunlit lunch over a candlelit dinner, considering Stella's reputation for being just a bit haunted."

For more information regarding the most beautiful restaurants across the country visit cheapism.com.