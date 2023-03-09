This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Burger

By Zuri Anderson

March 9, 2023

double cheeseburger with tomato and onion
Photo: Getty Images

Burgers are one of the most iconic eats in the United States. Whether you like them thick and juicy, or thin and crispy, you won't find trouble finding an eatery serving its special take on this classic. That's why Reader's Digest found the best burgers in every state.

The website states, "Each of the state foods on our list offers a take on the beloved meal, and they’re all worth a visit on your next road trip. These joints are some of the most loved and reviewed by burger fanatics, and they’ve been awarded by critics and competitions. In other words, it’s pretty much a no-brainer that they made our list."

According to writers, Colorado's best burgers are served at The Cherry Cricket! Here's why it was chosen:

"With two locations in Denver, The Cherry Cricket has been a burger institution since 1945. Start by picking your burger base, then go wild with locally sourced and house-made toppings, like crowd-favorite mac and cheese. Tip: Pair one of the award-winning burgers with a craft beer from a Colorado brewery."

Cherry Cricket has two locations in Denver (Cherry Creek and Ballpark) and one in Littleton.

If you need to add more restaurants to your bucket list, check out the full list on RD's website.

