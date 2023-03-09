This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Burger

Burgers are one of the most iconic eats in the United States. Whether you like them thick and juicy, or thin and crispy, you won't find trouble finding an eatery serving its special take on this classic. That's why Reader's Digest found the best burgers in every state.

The website states, "Each of the state foods on our list offers a take on the beloved meal, and they’re all worth a visit on your next road trip. These joints are some of the most loved and reviewed by burger fanatics, and they’ve been awarded by critics and competitions. In other words, it’s pretty much a no-brainer that they made our list."

According to writers, Florida's best burgers are served at MEAT Eatery & Tap Room! Here's why it was chosen:

"If you weren’t already clear on what exactly you were eating, MEAT Eatery & Tap Room in Islamorada and Boca Raton brands 'meat' into each bun for a little reminder (and a fun touch). Order yourself a single or double Nancy Pants with Cheese—a five-ounce Angus burger, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato—for a burger experience you won’t regret."