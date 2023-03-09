This Restaurant Serves The Best Pizza In California

What is your go-to pizza order? Some prefer traditional slices topped with pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, olives, and peppers, while others prefer to layer their pizza with non-traditional toppings like buffalo chicken, ham, and pineapple. Regardless of how you choose to build your perfect pie, the best best pizza place in the entire state has something for everyone.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best pizza place in all of California is Pitfire Pizza located in Los Angeles. Mashed recommended trying the Vegan Margherita.

Here is what Mashed has to say about the pizza served at the best pizza place in the entire state:

"Pitfire Pizza is regarded by many as the best pizza in Los Angeles and gets credit for being a trendsetter when it comes to the explosion in popularity of wood-fired, fast-casual pizzerias in Southern California. The reviews are consistently spectacular for each of the seven locations. Favorites pizza possibilities at Pitfire Pizza include the Honey Bear with ricotta, sausage, and honey, the Burrata with pesto, hazelnuts, arugula, and caramelized onions, and the Vegan Margherita with tomato, basil, and a special vegan mozzarella cheese that is actually made out of cashews."

For more information regarding the best pizza places across the country visit mashed.com.