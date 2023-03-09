Travis Barker Shows Off Wicked Scar Following Surgery

Travis Barker is on the road to recovery after undergoing a surgery to address his twice-injured finger, and he has the impressive scar to prove it.

The blink-182 drummer took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 8) to show off the wicked scar he has on his finger following his recent surgery. In a post containing photos ranging from visiting an art gallery and sitting behind a drum kit to him wearing a pair of adorable panda slippers, he shared a pic of his healing scar zig-zagging up his ring finger. Given how recently he had the surgery, his finger looks relatively normal, minus the stitches.

Barker reflected on the unexpected turn of events in the caption, writing, "If you wanna make god laugh, tell him your plans."

He shared the same photo on Twitter, simply telling fans "Hi" as he gave them a glimpse at his healing hand. Fans sent in well wishes and hopes for the rocker to get better while others also complimented the "nice" stitching and impressive healing.