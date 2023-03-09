Vikings Player Requests Sudden Release: Report

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith has reportedly requested his release from the team less than a full year after signing with the franchise as a free agent, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

"#Vikings Pro Bowl pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith informed the team that he wants to be released, I’m told. The team has no plans to do that. The situation remains unresolved," Rapoport tweeted.

Smith posted a tweet thanking Vikings fans and the organization for "an amazing season and experience" on Thursday (March 9), though not specifically mentioning that he wanted to leave the team.

"I just want to say 'Thank you!' to Skol Nation for an amazing season & experience! Thank you to all of my Teammates, Coaches & the entire Minnesota Vikings Organization," Smith tweeted.