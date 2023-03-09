Why Lady Gaga Won't Be Performing At The 2023 Oscars

We already know that Best Original Song nominee, Rihanna, will be hitting the 2023 Oscars stage this weekend, but will the other pop star nominee, Lady Gaga, also perform? According to one of the show's executive producers and showrunners, Glenn Weiss, the "Born This Way" hitmaker will not be performing on Sunday night (March 12th).

“We actually invited all five nominees,” Weiss said on a Zoom with entertainment journalists per Billboard. “We have great relationships with Lady Gaga and her camp. She is in the middle of shooting a movie right now, and here we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie. After a bunch of back and forth, it didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we’re used to with her and that she is used to. … So, she is not going to perform on the show.”

As you probably already know, Gaga is busy filming the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, and it looks pretty intense based on the first photo the actress shared on social media last month. Gaga has previously performed at the Oscars three times. In 2015, she changed the trajectory of her career with a medley of songs from The Sound of Music to honor the film's 50th anniversary. Then in 2016, she sang her nominated song "Til It Happens to You" from The Hunting Ground. In 2019, Gaga and Bradley Cooper had everyone swooning with a performance of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, which went on to win Best Original Song later that night.

In addition to Rihanna, Sofia Carson will be teaming up with songwriter Diane Warren to perform their nominated song "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman.