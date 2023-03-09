'Zombie Viruses' Revived After 48,500 Years Frozen

Viruses that have been dormant for tens of thousands of years could become a threat to the public as permafrost in the Arctic region thaws due to warmer temperatures, CNN reports.

Scientists are warning about the risks of past diseases -- described as "zombie viruses" -- being released, which they say are low, but underappreciated. Additionally, chemical and radioactive waste dating back to the Cold War may also be released during thaws and is said to be capable of potentially harming wildlife and disrupting ecosystems.

“There’s a lot going on with the permafrost that is of concern, and (it) really shows why it’s super important that we keep as much of the permafrost frozen as possible,” said Kimberley Miner, a climate scientist at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California, via CNN.

Permafrost has covered a fifth of the Northern Hemisphere, which includes the Arctic tundra and boreal forests in Alaska, Canada and Russia for thousands of years and has preserved viruses and mummified remains of numerous extinct animals that have since been unearthed such as two cave lion cubs and a woolly rhino. Permafrost acts as a good storage medium because it's both cold and an oxygen-free environment in which light is incapable of penetrating.

However, current Arctic temperatures have been warming up to four times faster than the other regions of Earth, which has led to the top layer of permafrost in the region to weaken significantly.