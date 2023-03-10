All Five People Survive Medical Helicopter Crash That Caused Severe Damage

All five people onboard a medical helicopter survived after it crash-landed on a road in Burningtown, North Carolina, on Thursday (March 9) night. The Macon County Emergency Services said that the helicopter was transporting a patient from a medical facility to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

While the helicopter sustained "severe damage" when it slammed into the ground, the patient and three crew members suffered only minor to moderate injuries.

"Three individuals involved were transported by ground ambulance to Mission Hospital with minor to moderate injuries, and one patient was transported to Angel Medical Center for evaluation," Macon County Emergency Services said in a statement. "There were no fatalities and no fire, although the aircraft sustained severe damage."

The pilot was not transported to the hospital, WTVC reported.

Macon County 911 Communications Supervisor Todd Seagle said dispatchers received a 911 call around 7 p.m. indicating there was an emergency with the helicopter. A few minutes after the call ended, the helicopter crashed.

Investigators have not determined what caused the medical helicopter to crash.