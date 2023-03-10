Arizona Dog Earns Guinness World Record For This Lickalicious Trait

An adorable pup from Arizona is licking his way to the top after setting a Guinness World Record for a rather long trait.

Bisbee, a 3-year-old English Setter from Tucson, has the world's longest tongue on a living dog, Guinness World Records said in a news release. His tongue measures 3.74 inches — longer than a popsicle stick!

The dog's tongue was measured from the tip of the snout to the tip of his tongue. "The dog must have its tongue out of its snout as far as comfortably possible, when a qualified vet will then measure from the tip up to where it is first visible out of the snout," the record book says.