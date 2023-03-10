Car Drives On Tarmac, Crashes Through Terminal At North Carolina Airport

A driver was arrested after he crashed through the terminal at Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina on Thursday (March 9) night. The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said that Tray Anthony Dvorak breached the fence at the airport and drove onto the tarmac.

As he retreated back along the tarmac, officers began pursuing Dvorak. The chase ended after Dvorak crashed through the doors of the terminal and came to a stop inside the airport.

He was detained by officers and is facing numerous state and federal charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, speeding to elude arrest, trespassing on airport property, disorderly conduct, and resisting, obstructing, or delaying a government official.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The airport remained open following the crash, and officials said it had minimal impact on operations.

Officials did not say why Dvorak decided to drive onto the tarmac.