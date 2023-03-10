Cardi B Addresses Rumor About Starring In Potential 'B.A.P.S' Remake
By Tony M. Centeno
March 10, 2023
Plenty of fans gushed over the idea of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion taming up for a remake of B.A.P.S. Unfortunately, Cardi had to let them down gently.
On Thursday, March 9, the "Up" rapper took to Twitter to react to the rumor that she and Meg were interested in reviving the cult classic for an updated remake. Despite director Robert Townsend's prior comments about both rappers' interest in the film, Bardi said it's not happening at the moment.
"I don’t even know where that rumor even came about," she tweeted. "Maybe because we looked soo cute in the Wap video ?💖💛 …kiss kiss 💋"
I don’t even know where that rumor even came about….Maybe because we looked soo cute in the Wap video ?💖💛 …kiss kiss 💋 https://t.co/HaL4vG4bSp— Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 9, 2023
The rumor stemmed from an interview Robert Townsend did with Slash Film a couple of weeks ago. In it, he claimed that he's had "everybody from Cardi B to Megan Thee Stallion" asking to do a remake of the 1997 film, which stars Halle Berry and the late Natalie Desselle-Reid.
"There's people that love, love, love the film and some people that didn't get it," Townsend said during the interview. "And those that love it — like you love it and you get it — I've had people go, 'Hey, we want to do a remake.' Everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B is like, 'Could we do...' I mean, it's like, I don't know."
It's possible that Townsend was referencing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's request to implement certain aspects of his film for their "WAP" video. Both rappers had wild hairstyles just like the main characters, and they even acted like them in certain scenes. Nonetheless, fans were hype about the possibility of both artists teaming up for a female-led buddy comedy based on the hilarious film. Hopefully they'll get their wish to see Cardi and Meg in a movie together in the future.