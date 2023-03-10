Cardi B Addresses Rumor About Starring In Potential 'B.A.P.S' Remake

The rumor stemmed from an interview Robert Townsend did with Slash Film a couple of weeks ago. In it, he claimed that he's had "everybody from Cardi B to Megan Thee Stallion" asking to do a remake of the 1997 film, which stars Halle Berry and the late Natalie Desselle-Reid.



"There's people that love, love, love the film and some people that didn't get it," Townsend said during the interview. "And those that love it — like you love it and you get it — I've had people go, 'Hey, we want to do a remake.' Everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B is like, 'Could we do...' I mean, it's like, I don't know."



It's possible that Townsend was referencing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's request to implement certain aspects of his film for their "WAP" video. Both rappers had wild hairstyles just like the main characters, and they even acted like them in certain scenes. Nonetheless, fans were hype about the possibility of both artists teaming up for a female-led buddy comedy based on the hilarious film. Hopefully they'll get their wish to see Cardi and Meg in a movie together in the future.

