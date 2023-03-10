First-Of-Its-Kind Nasal Spray Approved By FDA To Treat Migraines

The Food and Drug Administration granted approval for a nasal spray developed by Pfizer to treat migraines. While other medications exist to treat migraines, Zavzpret is the first nasal spray approved to treat severe headaches.

Pfizer said that patients who took the medication in clinical trials saw pain relief within 15 minutes and felt back to normal after 30 minutes. In addition to offering fast relief from symptoms, Zavzpret is also safe for people with heart conditions. Other forms of medication to treat migraines work by constricting blood vessels to reduce pain and cannot be used by people with pre-existing heart conditions.

"The FDA approval of ZAVZPRET marks a significant breakthrough for people with migraine who need freedom from pain and prefer alternative options to oral medications," said Angela Hwang, Chief Commercial Officer, President, Global Biopharmaceuticals Business, Pfizer. "ZAVZPRET underscores Pfizer's commitment to delivering an additional treatment option to help people with migraine gain relief and get back to their daily lives. Pfizer will continue to build its migraine franchise to further support the billions of people worldwide impacted by this debilitating disease."

Pfizer said that it expects the medication to be available at pharmacies across the country by July.