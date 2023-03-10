Florida Dad Shoots At Naked Roommate After He Got Into Bed With Daughter

A Florida father was arrested after he allegedly shot at his roommate, who stumbled into his teenage daughter's bed while drunk and naked. The Cape Coral Police said that the victim claimed he was drinking with his spouse and fell asleep in the room they were renting from Dayne Victor Miller, 44.

The victim got up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night but inadvertently got in bed with Miller's daughter. When she woke up and realized there was a naked man in her bed, she told her father.

The victim's wife entered the girl's room and screamed at her husband that he was in the wrong room. He then got out of bed, returned to his room, and closed and locked the door.

Miller was incensed and started pounding on the door, yelling, "I'll kill you." He then fired three to four shots into the floor outside of the bedroom.

When officers arrived, Miller cooperated and was taken into custody. He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Neighbors told WBBH they were shocked to learn about the shooting.

"They're nice people, so we've never really had any problems. What happened with his daughter and everything… that's kind of disturbing," Monica Taylor told the news station. "I didn't even know that they were renting a room out in that house."