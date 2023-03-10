Florida Destination Ranked High Among Best Small Towns In America

Small towns are truly the hidden gems of America. Home to unique restaurants, festivals, local landmarks, and other amazing experiences, they've been getting more attention from travelers over the years. Tourists don't have to worry about the large crowds, and they get to enjoy the close-knit community vibes with some urban sensibilities.

For those thinking about traveling to a small town, Family Destination Guides revealed the 150 best small towns in America. According to the website, researchers "polled 3,000 families across the US to identify the best small towns to visit" to craft their list.

One Florida destination broke into the Top 5: Anna Maria Island! Ranking at No. 3, this popular spot boasts a population of 8,500 people. Writers described it as "a stunning tropical paradise with pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and an Old-Florida charm."