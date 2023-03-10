Here's When The Chicago River Will Be Dyed Green For St. Patrick's Day

By Logan DeLoye

March 10, 2023

The Chicago River Goes Green For St. Patrick's Day 2019
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

If you've lived in the Windy City for awhile, you are very aware of one of its most treasured traditions. Even if you have never lived in Chicago, it is likely that you know that the river is dyed green for St. Patrick's Day. Chicago "Journeymen Plumbers Local 130" have been dying the Chicago River green for 70 years! According to WGN9, the event will take place on Saturday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m to kick off the annual St. Patrick's Day parade. The best place to watch the Journeyman plumbers dye the river will be from "Upper Wacker Drive between Columbus Drive and Wabash Avenue." The City of Chicago assured that public safety would be their top priority during the parade.

"Chicago will have citywide deployments for the St. Patrick’s Day Weekend to ensure the safety and security of the public. OEMC will monitor weekend events and weather conditions citywide from the Operations Center and coordinate public safety resources with the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department and City of Chicago infrastructure departments."

The parade is set to begin at 12:30 p.m, and the theme for this year is "recognizing worker's rights." The entire event will be broadcast live on ABC7 Chicago.

