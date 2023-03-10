Jim Jones & Hitmaka Team Up For Their Joint Album 'Back In My Prime'
By Tony M. Centeno
March 10, 2023
Jim Jones and Hitmaka are still in their prime.
The Dipset MC and the seasoned producer released their brand new joint album Back In My Prime on Friday, March 10. The 8-track project released via Vamp Life/Empire Records features previously released joints like "Gunshot" featuring BEAM and "I Am" featuring Stefflon Don. The project, which appears to be inspired by the South Beach-based restaurant Prime 112, also holds new collaborations with Jeremih, Benny The Butcher, Ty Dolla $ign, Pleasure P, Ball Greezy, Tink and more. Back In My Prime sounds like the perfect culmination of their wok together over the years.
Jones and Hitmaka have appeared on several records together over the years like "Sexy Lady (Remix)," which the Chicago native dropped while rapping under the name "Yung Berg." Since he shifted his focus to making beats, Hitmaka has churned out a couple of songs that feature the Harlem rapper, but this is their first time knocking out an entire project together. The is the latest joint project the former Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star has released in recent years. In 2021, he connected with Eric Bellinger for their album 1-800-HIT-EAZY.
Meanwhile, Jim Jones continues to run laps around his competition. Back In My Prime serves as a follow-up to last year's 12 Days of Xmas and Gangsta Grillz: We Set The Trends. Prior to that, he served up his joint project with Harry Fraud, The Fraud Department, and his solo project El Capo.
Listen to Back In My Prime below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE