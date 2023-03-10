Khloe Kardashian is opening up about how she struggled with her body image following the divorce from her ex-husband Lamar Odom. “When I first started [working out], I cared so much. Maybe [it’s] just being younger. I think you care about the scale," the Kardashians star told InStyle in a new interview published on Friday, March 10th. "The scale Fs with you. I don’t even look at a scale anymore. I think it’s really unhealthy. I haven’t in years. They’re just numbers.”

The mother of two continued, "I go off of how confident I feel in myself. I’m all about [doing] what’s best for me, mind, body, soul. There is no one size fits all.” Khloe has always been open about her weight loss journey. "The reason why I turned to the gym was actually through my divorce. I didn’t really know what to do,” she told InStyle. “Of course, in the beginning, you [have to] get over that hump of it being really hard and something so new for you. But I felt so accomplished. I’m sort of a control freak, but in life we can’t control everything. But the gym, what I put in it, I know I’m going to get out of it. And being a control freak — I’m proud of it — I love that I have that control.”

Khloe and Lamar Odom said "I Do" in September 2009 after just one month of dating. After four years, the couple called it quits and Kardashian filed for divorce in December 2013. However, she called it off after the former LA Lakers player overdosed and went into a coma. She took care of him and refiled for divorce in May 2016 after his recovery.