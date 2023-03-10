Lady Gaga Has A New Wax Figure & It's Truly Stunning

Just in time for the 95th Academy Awards this Sunday, March 12th, Madame Tussauds Hollywood unveiled its latest Lady Gaga wax figure. For the newest edition, Gaga is dressed in her stunning ensemble from the 2019 Oscars, where she took home the award for Best Original Song.

The wax figure was inspired by the dramatic Alexander McQueen gown she wore to the event and also features black gloves and the Tiffany Diamond she wore. (Fun fact: the 128.54-carat diamond has only been worn to three major awards ceremonies in its 142-year history per Elle). All of Gaga's tattoos on her upper back and arms have also been recreated for a detailed portrayal of the beloved star, according to a press release.

Check out the photos of Gaga's latest wax figure below: