Mike Shinoda Drops Killer New Solo Song For 'Scream VI'

Mike Shinoda is killing it on the Scream VI soundtrack. Last week, Demi Lovato released her contribution to the film — a song called "Still Alive" that the Linkin Park member co-wrote and produced — and today (March 10) he dropped a solo single written for the slasher movie. The song is called "In My Head" and features up-and-coming singer-songwriter Kailee Morgue.

The two singers' voices complement each other well as they harmonize and take turns on vocal duty. "Just want to say how grateful I am for everything, thank you so much Mike Shinoda for giving me this opportunity and to the Linkin Park fans!" Morgue tweeted when the song was released. "Y’all have embraced me with so much love and excitement – you guys are truly the best."

Shinoda also spoke about his involvement with Scream VI in a recent interview. “Up until this year, I’ve been doing a lot of writing and producing for other people. And I recently kind of got the bug to do it for myself again," he said. "I do have a new song that’s gonna be in the movie Scream. What happened is they had reached out about: ‘Will you help us with music for the movie?’ And in the conversation I played them something and they were like, ‘Oh my god, can we use that?’"

Listen to "In My Head," which of course comes with its own creepy music video, below.