Popular Washington City Named Among Most Underrated U.S. Cities

While most Americans are acquainted with popular places like New York City, Houston, and Los Angeles, there are dozens of decent-sized cities that offer just as much excitement as them. Sometimes, these humble destinations are right next to high-profile ones. They just don't get as much attention.

For travelers looking to try something new, Reader's Digest rounded up America's most underrated cities worthy of a vacation. The website states, "Skip the throngs of tourists this summer and head to a lesser-known destination to experience incredible food, one-of-a-kind hotels, eclectic festivals, and more."

Fifteen cities were featured on the list, including a popular city in Washington state. That honor goes to Tacoma! Here's why it was chosen:

"A more affordable alternative to its neighbor to the north, Tacoma, Washington (population 211,000), is a family-friendly destination that’s easy to get around (thanks to the Link Light Rail through downtown), rich in art and culture, and close to many outdoor activities. As one resident puts it, Tacoma is 'all the beauty you love about the Puget Sound with none of the crowds.' Visit in summer to take advantage of free, all-you-can-pick blueberries until your teeth are stained purple at Charlotte’s Blueberry Park in East Tacoma."