Rae Sremmurd Drops New Club Banger Ahead Of 4th Studio Album

By Tony M. Centeno

March 10, 2023

Rae Sremmurd is finally giving fans new music and a release date for their long-awaited album.

On Friday, March 10, the Mississippi natives delivered their new single "Tanisha (Pump That)." The song, which was produced by Mike WiLL Made-It with assistance from Pharrell, is an upbeat track that will light up parties around the country, especially during spring break. The song serves as the latest single fresh off the Sremm brothers' upcoming album Sremm4Life. Hours before the song hit streaming services, Swae Lee and Jxmmi revealed the official cover art and release date for their new LP.

"We sremm'd out all year 🔁 APRIL 7th. Sremm 4️⃣ Life 🔥🔥🔥🔥" the duo wrote in their caption.

"Tanisha (Pump That)" is the fifth song Rae Sremmurd has released over the past year. They began their run with "Denial" followed by "Community D*ck" with Flo Milli, "Torpedo" and "Sucka or Sum." The latter song dropped back in January. In between those track, they also teamed up with Rolling Loud for "Finger Food" with Duke Deuce for the music festival's upcoming debut album.

Rae Sremmurd have been working in overdrive since they kicked off 2023 at Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party. They've headlined multiple shows including the halftime show for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. They're also preparing to trek overseas to join Post Malone on the European leg of his Twleve Carat Tour in April.

Rae Sremmurd's SREMM4LIFE album drops on April 7. Until then, listen to their new single below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

