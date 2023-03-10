"Tanisha (Pump That)" is the fifth song Rae Sremmurd has released over the past year. They began their run with "Denial" followed by "Community D*ck" with Flo Milli, "Torpedo" and "Sucka or Sum." The latter song dropped back in January. In between those track, they also teamed up with Rolling Loud for "Finger Food" with Duke Deuce for the music festival's upcoming debut album.



Rae Sremmurd have been working in overdrive since they kicked off 2023 at Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party. They've headlined multiple shows including the halftime show for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. They're also preparing to trek overseas to join Post Malone on the European leg of his Twleve Carat Tour in April.



Rae Sremmurd's SREMM4LIFE album drops on April 7. Until then, listen to their new single below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE