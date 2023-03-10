Tafia Delivers His Second Project Of The Year 'The Big One Not The Lil One'

"You gonna get all types of different flavors," he adds. "It's six songs but it's gon' sound like an album so I really feel it's special. Every tape I drop is better than the last."



Tafia's new collection of songs comes just a month after he dropped his first project of the year It Always Look Good On The Outside. His previous EP contains seven tracks including a collaboration with Fridayy. His plan to drop more new music as the year goes on until he drops his follow-up to his 2022 album Mention My Name. His debut album via Meek Mill's Dream Chaser imprint holds his stand-out track "Paper Route" featuring the late Young Dolph. The LP also features Vory, Rob49, Jeremih and Davido.



Look out for more new music from Tafia coming soon. For Now, listen to his new project The Big One Not The Lil One below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE