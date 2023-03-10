Tafia Delivers His Second Project Of The Year 'The Big One Not The Lil One'
By Tony M. Centeno
March 10, 2023
Tafia comes through with another new project just a month after releasing his latest EP.
On Friday, March 10, the Miami artist dropped off his fresh body of work The Big One Not The Lil One. The 6-track project features confident tracks like "Double XL," "Got Me Litt," in which he boasts about the heavyweight he's become over the years, and upbeat bangers like "My Fren Fren." The latter song he debuted with Papa Keith on 103.5 The Beat in his hometown.
"Everybody got a fren fren," Tafia tells iHeartRadio. "It's relatable. Females, the dudes, everybody got someone they call quote-unquote 'sis' or 'bro'."
"You gonna get all types of different flavors," he adds. "It's six songs but it's gon' sound like an album so I really feel it's special. Every tape I drop is better than the last."
Tafia's new collection of songs comes just a month after he dropped his first project of the year It Always Look Good On The Outside. His previous EP contains seven tracks including a collaboration with Fridayy. His plan to drop more new music as the year goes on until he drops his follow-up to his 2022 album Mention My Name. His debut album via Meek Mill's Dream Chaser imprint holds his stand-out track "Paper Route" featuring the late Young Dolph. The LP also features Vory, Rob49, Jeremih and Davido.
Look out for more new music from Tafia coming soon. For Now, listen to his new project The Big One Not The Lil One below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE