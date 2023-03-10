Tame Impala Shares New Single To Be Included In ‘Dungeons And Dragons’ Film
By Logan DeLoye
March 10, 2023
Photo: Getty Images Europe
Tame Impala just released a new single titled, "Wings Of Time," to be featured in the upcoming Paramount Pictures and eOne film, Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Frontman Kevin Parker told uDiscovermusic that he rented a villa in Spain to get in the "right frame of mind" to write the single for the film.
“Being asked to do a track for the D&D soundtrack seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my long time love of fantasy prog rock. I recruited my good friend Nicholas Allbrook, who is the person I know appreciates this subject matter the most. We rented a villa in Spain, that kind of felt like a castle, for two nights whilst on tour for Primavera. That location got us in the right frame of mind and it went from there. We stayed up late coming up with weird ideas and song lyrics.”
uDiscovermusic mentioned that this is not the first major film soundtrack that Parker's music has been featured in. He co-wrote “Turn Up The Sunshine,” with Diana Ross for Minions: Rise of the Gru, and "reinvented" “Edge Of Reality” for Elvis in 2022. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to be released on March 31st.