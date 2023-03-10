Texas Firefighters Stumble Upon Bizarre Creatures While Battling Blaze

If you thought firefighters only rescue cats in trees, you're in for a shock. Even the firefighters themselves were in for a major surprise!

The East Montgomery County Fire Department was called to a home earlier this week and firefighters were shocked when the call notes were updated with a rather long roster of slimy and scaly creatures inside the house — snakes, lizards, tarantulas and a crocodile were secured inside the property!

"Albino pythons, milk snakes, chicken snakes, alligators. I don't know all the different types of lizards, I just know there were iguanas, bearded dragons, you name it she had it," Captain Kyle Foster told FOX 26.

"Not what you are expecting to hear but we will rescue your animals too if possible," the fire department wrote on Facebook on Tuesday (March 7) alongside a photo of a firefighter — with a killer mustache — holding one of the snakes from inside the house. "Everyone just thought we rescued cats in trees….. LOL"

Foster also shared just what the crew encountered when they arrived at the scene. "As soon as we walked in the living room, there were just cages everywhere, and it's dark enough to where you can't see in the cages; so we're just wondering what's in there," he said.

Despite the unexpected welcome, Foster said it was nothing new. "I'm a country boy, so snakes don't bother me," he said. Other firefighters, however, were a bit taken aback by the whole situation. "Had it been smokier in there I can guarantee my fireman would've left me in there because he's deathly afraid of snakes, and there's a few that kept their distance," he said, adding that some didn't even want to hold or take photos with the animals.

As you can expect, the comments on the East Montgomery County Fire Department's Facebook post were entertaining as heck!

"With great mustaches comes great responsibilities," one user wrote.

"That’d been a Hell Naw from me- call animal control," said another.

"And this is why you meet your neighbors before you purchase a home," said another.