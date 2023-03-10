Zoo Names Baby Elephant After Texas Legend

By Dani Medina

March 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Two weeks ago, a baby elephant was born at the Fort Worth Zoo. Now, that calf finally has a name!

Meet Travis, the zoo's fifth-born calf who is named after William B. Travis, the commander of the Texans who died at the Battle of the Alamo. Travis is the zoo's fifth elephant born at the zoo since 1998.

As of Thursday (March 9), the zoo said the baby Asian elephant was still "behind-the-scenes bonding with mom Belle and the rest of the herd." The Fort Worth Zoo will determine when Travis can see guests at a later date.

"We want him to be fully acclimated to his new surroundings and with the 400,000-gallon pool in the main habitat, we need to be sure he is a strong swimmer (swimming lessons start soon!)," the zoo wrote on Twitter.

