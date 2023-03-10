This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are classic American fare. Easy to eat and fun to customize, plenty of places dedicate themselves to crafting the most delicious beef-and-bun. Some places keep it simple, while others go crazy with ingredients and flavor pairings.

If you're looking for a tasty hot dog to try, look no further than Mashed. The website found every state's best place to grab a hot dog.

The website states, "Whether it's a cheap dirty-water dog from a bustling city vendor or one topped with expensive ingredients that'll set you back a few bucks, wherever you go in the country you can find that one hot dog spot with rave reviews from everyone who visits."

Writers say Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs serves Colorado's best hot dogs! Here's why it was chosen:

"Rattlesnake isn't an animal you see on many menus. In fact, you can likely count on one hand how many places in the country serve it. Well, Denver's Biker Jim's is one of them, but it's only a fraction of the incredible frank flavors they offer. You're gonna want to pencil this place into your itinerary ASAP.

"You might not like the look of snakes, but the taste of a rattle frank might change your mind. Be warned that both the rattlesnake and rabbit frank isn't always available, but you can always delve into amazing other choices like Jack-A-Lope and Ostrich."