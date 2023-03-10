This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are classic American fare. Easy to eat and fun to customize, plenty of places dedicate themselves to crafting the most delicious beef-and-bun. Some places keep it simple, while others go crazy with ingredients and flavor pairings.

If you're looking for a tasty hot dog to try, look no further than Mashed. The website found every state's best place to grab a hot dog.

The website states, "Whether it's a cheap dirty-water dog from a bustling city vendor or one topped with expensive ingredients that'll set you back a few bucks, wherever you go in the country you can find that one hot dog spot with rave reviews from everyone who visits."

Writers say El Chuzo BBQ serves Florida's best hot dogs! Here's why it was chosen:

"One of the greatest things about Florida — besides it being the home of Disney World — is the incredible amount of Spanish food it has. El Chuzo BBQ in Tampa offers so many great items, but when it comes to their hot dogs, you gotta get yourself the Perro. 'Perro' is Spanish for 'dog,' but the dogs here don't bark or play fetch. Instead, they come topped with bacon, cheese, french fries, and whatever condiments you want. Whether you're a dog person or not, you need to invest in these perros."