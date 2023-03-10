U.S. Added 311,000 Jobs In February But Unemployment Rate Ticked Up To 3.6%

Job creation in the U.S. was higher than expected in February as the economy created 311,000 jobs, according to the latest report from the Department of Labor. However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.6%, slightly above the estimate of 3.4%.

In January, the economy created 504,000 new jobs.

Average hourly earnings also increased by 4.6% from a year ago and 0.2% month-over-month.

The leisure and hospitality industry led the way with the creation of 105,000 jobs. The retail sector added 50,000 new jobs, while 46,000 people were hired by the government, and 45,000 were hired to work in professional and business services.

The new report raises questions about how much the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates when the Federal Open Market Committee meets next.

"No doubt today’s data is a reminder that the labor market remains tight, but some investors may be able to squint and see signs of slowing," said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office, according to Fox Business. "While payrolls remained hot, unemployment ticked up, and wage growth was the slowest it has been since before the Fed started hiking rates."

The stock market reacted negatively to the jobs report, with all three indexes falling into the red in early morning trading.