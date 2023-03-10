WATCH: Huge Alligator Plows Through New Metal Fence At Florida Golf Club

It's not unusual for alligators to climb fences in Florida, but one gator decided to take a newly-installed fence head-on in a now-viral video. Footage shared by WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt shows a huge alligator busting through a metal fence at a golf club in Placida, Florida.

The hardy reptile pushes its head through the aluminum bars of the fence, bending open a space for him to wiggle his body through. The video cuts off before it could get its legs and tail on the other side.

"He eventually got through according to the WINK News viewer who shot the video," Dewitt clarified. The meteorologist's post has racked up over 64,000 likes as of Friday afternoon (March 10).