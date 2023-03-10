WATCH: Huge Alligator Plows Through New Metal Fence At Florida Golf Club
By Zuri Anderson
March 10, 2023
It's not unusual for alligators to climb fences in Florida, but one gator decided to take a newly-installed fence head-on in a now-viral video. Footage shared by WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt shows a huge alligator busting through a metal fence at a golf club in Placida, Florida.
The hardy reptile pushes its head through the aluminum bars of the fence, bending open a space for him to wiggle his body through. The video cuts off before it could get its legs and tail on the other side.
"He eventually got through according to the WINK News viewer who shot the video," Dewitt clarified. The meteorologist's post has racked up over 64,000 likes as of Friday afternoon (March 10).
People across the internet rallied together to give their best jokes and comments on the fascinating footage.
"He's got places to go and people to see," an Instagram user commented on Dewitt's post.
"That's not an alligator that's Godzilla lol," another person said.
"That metal fence may have well been spaghetti noodles," a YouTube user commented on a reuploaded video.
"Alligators are amazing. That sheer rute strength is something to see. Happy to witness prehistoric life in SWFL!" a viewer wrote.
With spring around the corner and temperatures warming up, alligators will be much more active in the Sunshine State. According to FWC, these state icons start courting in April before mating in May or June. That means both residents and tourists will start seeing more gators and their shenanigans.