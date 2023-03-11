Selena Gomez is opening up about the impact her BFF Francia Raísa's kidney donation nearly six years ago.

In an episode this week on Apple TV+'s Dear..., the "Lose You To Love Me" singer showed love to Raísa, who voluntarily donated her kidney to Gomez in June 2017 amid her battle with Lupus. "I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia. The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming," Gomez said, per E! News.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum also recalled the day Raísa said she would get tested to find out of they would be a match. "It was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so, so, so lucky. I understand that that doesn't happen for a lot of people and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it's happened to me that way," Selena said.

It remains unclear when the Apple TV+ episode was filmed, but Gomez doubled down on her appreciation for Francia giving her a second shot at life. "I think it had to happen the way that it did in order for me to get to where I am.I was meant to go through it to do something for others," she said.

Gomez has been in the headlines for the past couple of weeks amid tension with Hailey Bieber. As a result of the "silly" drama between the two, Selena has regained the throne of the most followed woman on Instagram while the Rhode skin founder's followers continue to plummet.