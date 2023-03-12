David Byrne Wears Hot Dog Fingers During Artistic 2023 Oscars Performance
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 13, 2023
David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, composing trio Son Lux (Ryan Lott, Rafiq Bhatia, and Ian Chang), and a troupe of dancers brought the wonderfully whacky world of Everything Everywhere All At Once (EEAAO) to the 2023 Oscars. On Sunday night (March 12th), the former Talking Heads frontman teamed up with Hsu, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in EEAAO, to perform their song from the film "This Is a Life," which is up for Best Original Song. Mitski sang on the soundtrack version but was not able to join the performance.
The always-committed Byrne even wore the infamous "hot dog fingers" from the film while everyone danced in front of stunning shots from the film playing on the screens behind them. Other Best Original Song nominees performed as well including Sofia Carson and Dianne Warren ("Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman), Golden Globe winners Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava ("Naatu Naatu" from RRR), as well as pop giants like Rihanna and Lady Gaga who were nominated for their songs "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick respectively.
Earlier this month, iHeartRadio's Tony Centeno sat down with Son Lux to discuss how they were tapped to curate the film's soundtrack and how they went about landing "dream collaborators" like Byrne, Randy Newman, Mitski, and André 3000.
This year's awards show took place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host. The late-night show host previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. After two years of host-less shows, the Oscars brought back the host format in 2022 with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall. The biggest films of the year were celebrated at this year's Academy Awards including Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, and more. See the night's winner here.