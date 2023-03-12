Former NBA Player And Louisville Star Felton Spencer Dead At 55
By Jason Hall
March 12, 2023
Former NBA player and University of Louisville star Felton Spencer has died at the age of 55, the Louisville men's basketball team's official Twitter account announced on Sunday (March 12).
"We’re heartbroken by the passing of UofL great Felton Spencer. Spencer was the Cardinals’ all-time leader in career field goal percentage, the 6th overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft, & a beloved member of the Louisville community. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones," the account wrote.
Louisville head coach Kenny Payne, who was Spencer's Cardinals teammate for for two seasons, also shared a statement in response to the former center's death.
"My heart is broken today hearing about my brother Felton. My love and prayers go out to Momma Betty, his sisters and brother Mac. All Cardinals please put his family in our prayers," Payne wrote.
Spencer averaged 14.9 points and 8.5 rebounds during his senior season at Louisville before being selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 6 overall in the 1990 NBA Draft. The Louisville native spent his first three seasons with the Timberwolves and had stints with the Utah Jazz (1993-96), Orlando Magic (1996), Golden State Warriors (1996-99), San Antonio Spurs (1999-2000) and New York Knicks (2000-02).
Spencer averaged 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game during his NBA career.