Glenn Close Pulls Out Of Oscars, Misses Reunion With Harrison Ford

Academy Award-nominated actress Glenn Close had to withdraw from the Oscars after testing positive for Covid19 over the weekend. According to Entertainment Weekly, she was invited to co-present with Air Force One co-star Harrison Ford. Close's representative shared that the 101 Dalmatians standout was required to bow out of the ceremony after receiving the news that she tested positive for the virus.

"Yes she has Covid and she is of course required to bow out. She was very much looking forward to taking part."

The 75-year-old actress has been nominated for eight academy awards for her work in Dangerous Liaisons, Hillbilly Elegy, and Fatal Attraction to name a few. Air Force One received two Oscar nominations in 1998. Entertainment Weekly mentioned that the film, starring Close and Ford, was released in 1997. The popular thriller grossed $3.5 million and was nominated for Best Sound, and Best Film Editing.

Close is not the first icon to have to back out of an award show after testing positive for Covid19. George Lopez had to exit the Golden Globes this year for the same reason, and Lin Manuel-Miranda exited the Oscars last year after his wife tested positive for Covid19. Others presenting awards alongside Harrison Ford tonight include Samuel L. Jackson, Florence Pugh, Nicole Kidman, and more!