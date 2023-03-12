Roger Daltrey On New Music From The Who: 'What's The Point?'

Anyone hoping for new music from The Who may not want to hold their breath. During a recent interview with NME, Roger Daltrey bluntly responded with "what's the point?" when asked if the band had plans for a new album.

“What’s the point?” the frontman said with a laugh. “What’s the point of records? We released an album four years ago [2019’s WHO], and it did nothing. It’s a great album too, but there isn’t the interest out there for new music these days. People want to hear the old music. I don’t know why, but that’s the fact.”

Daltrey went on to point out that their fanbase now ranges from “from 80-years-old, all the way down to eight-years-old,” adding: “We’ve got quite a lot of young people in our audience these days. It’s quite interesting that they’re picking up on our music. But record companies, they just don’t do the same job as they used to.”

Though fans may not be getting new music from The Who any time soon (or ever again), Daltrey recently announced he had finished the script to a long-talked-about biopic about his late bandmate Keith Moon. "I just finished a script, and I’m hoping to do my biopic of Keith within the next couple of years," he divulged last month. "I’m very pleased with the script. I want people to get an understanding of him and his life, and the complete genius he was. He had so much talent, that boy, but he became out of control for a lot of reasons. Mostly for lack of discipline. But once the drugs kick in, usually that disappears, doesn’t it?"

He also teased that he's been eyeing an actor, but kept mum on who it is. "I’ve got an actor in mind who’s a role model. He might be too old, but then again, Keith looked 50 when he died. He was 32, but he looked 54. I think the actor is about 40 now," Daltrey said. "I don’t want to jinx it and say his name. But there’s an actor who I’ve seen and when I look at him I go, 'God, it’s Moon.' It’s all to do with the eyes. The eyes are all important. You virtually wouldn’t need to say any dialogue because you could read it in his eyes. I mean, that’s a bit much, but you know what I mean. You can read so much in the face of Keith. He had such an incredible vibrancy. I got involved when Mike Myers wanted to play him. We were trying to get the film off the ground. I think Mike, when he was younger, would’ve made a fabulous Keith. It’s a shame it never happened. I’m driven by this project. It came to me in a dream 30 years ago."