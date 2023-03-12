Viral Video Shows 'Rain Of Worms' Pummeling Cars

A viral video shows "a rain of worms" covering several vehicles in Beijing, China.

The clip, which was re-shared by the Rio Times' Twitter account, shows the aftermath of line of cars that were apparently pummeled falling worms.

A 'rain of worms' flooded Beijing this week, according to videos posted on social networks. In the images, it is possible to see the "animals" covering streets and vehicles," the Rio Times wrote.

The video also shows residents covering themselves with umbrellas as they appear to protect themselves from a possible worm storm. The cause of the strange hasn't yet been confirmed, however, the scientific journal Mother Nature Network acknowledged a theory that suggested the worms fell from the sky after being swept up by a strong wind, MSN.com reports.