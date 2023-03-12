Viral Video Shows 'Rain Of Worms' Pummeling Cars

By Jason Hall

March 12, 2023

hand holding Vermicompost ,earth worm Organic Fertilizer for agricultural
Photo: Getty Images

A viral video shows "a rain of worms" covering several vehicles in Beijing, China.

The clip, which was re-shared by the Rio Times' Twitter account, shows the aftermath of line of cars that were apparently pummeled falling worms.

A 'rain of worms' flooded Beijing this week, according to videos posted on social networks. In the images, it is possible to see the "animals" covering streets and vehicles," the Rio Times wrote.

The video also shows residents covering themselves with umbrellas as they appear to protect themselves from a possible worm storm. The cause of the strange hasn't yet been confirmed, however, the scientific journal Mother Nature Network acknowledged a theory that suggested the worms fell from the sky after being swept up by a strong wind, MSN.com reports.

The outlet hinted that similar incidents take place when bugs are swept up by strong winds or a whirlpool in nearby areas. Another possible theory suggested that the apparent worms may actually be poplar flowers, which are often confused with caterpillars when they fall from trees in the area, according to the scientific journal.

Social media users had varying responses to the strange video, with some suggesting that the video looked fake and was part of an elaborate prank. A similar incident took place when what was believed to be iguanas rained down from trees in Florida due to lower December temperatures, the Post reports.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.