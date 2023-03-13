2 Pennsylvania Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US

By Logan DeLoye

March 13, 2023

Furious male driver shakes his fist out of car window
Photo: E+

When you think of the rudest cities in the entire country, which come to mind? There is a strong correlation between population, climate, and rudeness, and that is certainly the case for the two Pennsylvania cities that made the list.

According to a list compiled by Business Insider, the rudest cities in Pennsylvania are Philadelphia in 9th and Pittsburgh in 23rd. The rudest city in the entire country is New York, New York. Following closely behind New York, New York is Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Chicago, Boston, Detroit, and Buffalo.

Here is what Business Insider had to say about the rudest cities in Pennsylvania:

Pittsburgh:

"3.5% of respondents thought Pittsburgh had the rudest inhabitants. In Pittsburgh, it might be the visitors rather than the locals who are rude, according an article about TripAdvisor reviews by TribLive. On the review website, the city's landmarks were called a variety of things, including "boring," and "ugly," while its inhabitants were called "miserable people."

Philadelphia:

"9.9% of respondents thought Philadelphia had the rudest inhabitants. One thing Philadelphia is known for is its intense Eagles fans. Over the years they've done some arguably rude things, which Philadelphia Magazine compiled in 2018. These included throwing snowballs at a stand-in Santa in 1968, 60 separate fistfights at a single game in 1997, crowds cheering over a career-ending neck injury to Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin in 1999, and, most recently, a drunk fan punching a police horse in 2018."

For more information regarding the rudest cities across the country visit businessinsider.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.