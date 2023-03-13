8-Foot-Long Alligator Found Hidden Inside North Carolina Attic

Home renovations are a great way to spruce up older houses and give them a more modern touch, but they can also often uncover hidden secrets and even lead to a potential bomb threat. One home in North Carolina undergoing construction started out normal until workers notice a scary sight hiding away in the attic.

An 8-foot-long alligator was discovered inside the attic of a home under construction off Carolina Beach Road in Hanover County last week, per WWAY. Though gators hibernated during winter, officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said the reptiles are likely being spotted now due to unseasonably warm weather this year.

The New Hanover County Government official Facebook page shared a photo of the gator relaxing on the floor of the attic with its head peeking out.