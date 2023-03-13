Eagles Defensive Star Signing With Another Super Bowl Contender

By Jason Hall

March 13, 2023

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has reached an agreement on a massive deal with the San Francisco 49ers, his agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, who confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter following successful negotiations.

"Former Eagles’ DT Javon Hargrave has reached agreement on a four-year, $84 million deal that includes $40m guaranteed at signing with the SF 49ers, per sources. Deal negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha," Schefter tweeted on Monday (March 13), ahead of the official NFL free agency period.

Hargrave, 30, spent the past three seasons with the Eagles after signing as a free agent during the 2020 offseason. The former South Carolina State standout recorded 161 tackles, 23 sacks, 24 tackles for loss and 42 QB hits during his three seasons in Philadelphia, which included a career-best 11 sacks and 10 tackles for loss, as well as 60 total tackles -- tying the second-most total for his career previously achieved in 2019 -- during the Eagles' NFC championship season in 2022, as well as being selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Hargrave was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 89 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with the franchise, recording 168 tackles, 14.5 sacks and 22 tackles for loss during that span.

