Exes Austin Butler & Vanessa Hudgens Spotted Together At Oscars Party
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 13, 2023
Exes Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens ran into each other at an Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 12th. According to TMZ, the former couple was photographed together (kind of) near the valet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
In the photo obtained by the outlet, Butler waves at the camera while Hudgens's head appears just in front of him in the frame. It's unclear if the two talked while waiting for their rides but Butler did attend the party with his girlfriend Kaia Gerber. Not long before running into Hudgens, the Elvis star took red-carpet photos with his new girlfriend. TMZ reports that Hudgens did not attend the party with her fiancé Cole Tucker.
Earlier in the night, Hudgens conducted red-carpet interviews with film's biggest stars at the 2023 Oscars. Butler was of course nominated for his Golden Globe-winning performance as Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann biopic. In January, the actor actually thanked Hudgens for helping him with the role before they called it quits on their relationship in 2020 after over 8 years of dating. "We’d been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me," he said of Hudgens pushing him into taking the role.
Following his split from Hudgens, Butler began dating Gerber, a model and actress, and the couple made their public debut in March 2022 after three months of dating.