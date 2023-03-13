Exes Austin Butler & Vanessa Hudgens Spotted Together At Oscars Party

Exes Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens ran into each other at an Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 12th. According to TMZ, the former couple was photographed together (kind of) near the valet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

In the photo obtained by the outlet, Butler waves at the camera while Hudgens's head appears just in front of him in the frame. It's unclear if the two talked while waiting for their rides but Butler did attend the party with his girlfriend Kaia Gerber. Not long before running into Hudgens, the Elvis star took red-carpet photos with his new girlfriend. TMZ reports that Hudgens did not attend the party with her fiancé Cole Tucker.