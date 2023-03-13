Florida Man Shoots Alligator Attacking His Dog In Backyard

It's not unusual for alligators to creep onto Floridians' property, but one Florida man had a nerve-wracking experience he'll never forget. A homeowner living in Deltona told WOFL about an alligator recently attacking his chocolate Labrador in his backyard.

The owner, who wasn't identified, let his dog Winston outside for some fresh air. The homeowner noticed Winston taking an interest in something, but when he came around the corner -- the seven-foot-eight reptile was waiting there. As soon as the alligator set its sights on the dog, it leaped into action -- and so did the owner.

"I don’t even think there was a thought," he told reporters. "I think it was – my heart just dropped, and I was like, ‘Okay, I have to go do something.’ So, I mean, you just spring into action and do what you have to do to save your dog.

The beast reportedly bit Winston on the side of his head, and the homeowner responded by shooting the gator four times in its skull.

"Twenty seconds later, probably would’ve had a dead dog," he said.

After the harrowing experience, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called to the home to get rid of the alligator. Winston is now doing okay, only suffering a puncture wound to his ear.

A game warden suspects the alligator snuck into the backyard through a portion of his fence severely damaged by hurricanes, according to the homeowner. Now, that portion is blocked off by a temporary four-foot barrier, WOFL reported.

As for the owner himself, he says the experience left him "more aware of the surroundings and double-checking every time before I let the dog out by himself."

Alligators are more active right now due to the warmer weather and the upcoming mating season starting in April. That means Floridians and tourists should expect more activity from these scaly creatures and be on the lookout.