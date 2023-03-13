Latto, Run The Jewels & More Will Appear On Gangsta Boo's Posthumous Album

“My daughter Lola was my only baby girl," Boo's mother Veronica Mitchell told TMZ. "I was so proud when she would rap as a little girl. She became the Queen of Memphis and God brought her home to be with her daddy Cedric and her brother Derron. I miss her but I know she’s happy with them. I’ll always remember telling her GO GET THEM DOLLAS, but I had no idea how many people would love my baby girl. I’m grateful all y’all support my daughter. Thank you.”



Her Three 6 Mafia brethren DJ Paul and Juicy J are also rumored to be on the album. It would be her first major project since she dropped Underground Cassette Music, Vol. 2 with BeatKing in 2018. Prior to her death, she delivered several new songs like "Before I Wake" and "Pressure" with Mary Jane.



Gangsta Boo passed way on New Year's Day due to an alleged drug overdose involving fentanyl. Numerous artists and fans took to social media to express their condolences and recall the strides she made as an influential female rapper from the South. The album is set to drop on August 7, which would be Gangsta Boo's 44th birthday. Ahead of the project, he family launched a new line of merch as a tribute to GB. At least 10 percent of the proceeds will go towards the Stax Music Academy in Memphis. Check out the merch below.