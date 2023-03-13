Nebraskans Should Never Answer Calls From These Area Codes

By Logan DeLoye

March 13, 2023

Unknown incoming call
Photo: Moment RF

Have you ever received a call from a number that looked very suspicious? Sometimes, it is best to trust your gut when choosing to decline unknown callers, and here's why. According to FOX6, scammers are getting so good at tricking people, that they are able to alter the information that you see on your phone when a call comes in. This technique, known as "spoofing," is the reason that some unsuspecting individuals fall victim to common scams.

Go Banking Rates listed a handful of area codes that Nebraskans should absolutely not answer when they receive a call. These area codes include 216, 469, 657, 332, 347, 646, 218, 712, 232, 268, 284, 473, 649, 664, 767, 809, 829, 849, and 876. Whenever you see a number beginning with these three numbers on your phone, it is best to simply ignore the call.

Despite the continuous threat, there are ways for residents make their number less available to these scammers. According to the Federal Communications Commission, you can report any number with an area code listed above using the form on their website. Adding your phone number to the National Do Not Call Registry is just another way to prevent scammers from calling your phone. Some service providers will even offer you the opportunity to block unknown callers immediately.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.