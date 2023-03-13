Popular Eatery Named Florida's 'Must-Visit' Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

March 13, 2023

Florida stone crab claws on plate
Photo: Getty Images

America has plenty of amazing restaurants, and some have a sterling reputation. Residents and tourists talk about these destinations so much that they catch the attention of national media and food critics, sometimes making them top tourist spots to visit.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the one restaurant in every state that people have to check out. Here's how they curated their list:

"To assemble a list of the one must-visit restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor, as well as numerous roundups of iconic and/or important restaurants from a wide range of online publications, including Food & Wine, Eater, Thrillist, and The Daily Meal, as well as numerous city- and state-specific sites. We also studied menus and historical information on restaurant websites, making our final choices based on editorial discretion."

According to writers, Florida's must-visit restaurant is Joe's Stone Crab! They also explained why it was chosen:

"Sweet, meaty stone crab claws are Florida’s most famous seafood offering, and Joe’s founder Joseph Weiss was the first restaurateur to serve them, starting in 1921. There’s a full menu of other fish and shellfish now, as well as a selection of meats and poultry, but in stone crab season – mid-October to mid-May – those claws are what draws the crowds."

You can find Joe's Stone Crab at 11 Washington Ave. in Miami Beach.

Still hungry? Check out the full list on 24/7 Wall St.'s website.

