Popular Eatery Named Georgia's 'Must-Visit' Restaurant
By Sarah Tate
March 13, 2023
A popular restaurant in Georgia was named among one of the eateries that any foodie, or really just anyone looking for a good meal, needs to visit at some point while in the state.
24/7 Wall St. searched around the country to find the restaurants around the country that foodies just have to try, consulting reviews, both national and publications and editorial discretion to compile a list of the "must-visit" eatery in each state. According to the site:
"...Every state possesses at least one establishment that has attained iconic status — a place emblematic of its surroundings, one that no food-lover should miss when in the vicinity, one that might inspire some savvy traveler to say 'You went to [wherever] and you didn't eat THERE???'"
So which Georgia eatery was named the restaurant you simply have to visit?
Mary Mac's Tea Room
Located in Atlanta, Mary Mac's Tea Room has been serving "made-from-scratch classic Southern food" since first opening its doors in 1945, according to its website. This longtime favorite is a popular destination for anyone looking for delicious Southern comfort food, with a Google rating of 4.4 stars and nearly 12,000 reviews.
Mary Mac's Tea Room is located at 224 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE in Atlanta.
Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about Georgia's "must-visit" restaurant:
"In 2011, the Georgia House of Representatives officially named Mary Mac's 'Atlanta's Dining Room.' The fare is mostly Southern at this genteel, unpretentious, but always lively restaurant — fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, chicken and dumplings, shrimp and cheese grits, and more."
Check out 24/7 Wall St. to see its full list of the country's need-to-see restaurants.