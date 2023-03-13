America has plenty of amazing restaurants, and some have a sterling reputation. Residents and tourists talk about these destinations so much that they catch the attention of national media and food critics, sometimes making them top tourist spots to visit.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the one restaurant in every state that people have to check out. Here's how they curated their list:

"To assemble a list of the one must-visit restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor, as well as numerous roundups of iconic and/or important restaurants from a wide range of online publications, including Food & Wine, Eater, Thrillist, and The Daily Meal, as well as numerous city- and state-specific sites. We also studied menus and historical information on restaurant websites, making our final choices based on editorial discretion."

According to writers, Washington's must-visit restaurant is Canlis! They also explained why it was chosen:

"Hailed by Food & Wine as 'one of the 40 most important restaurants in the past 40 years,' this definitively Pacific Northwestern culinary standout has celebrated regional ingredients since its founding in 1950. The cuisine has become more sophisticated over the years, though, and today the restaurant offers only a four-course tasting menu. The particulars might include such choices as sablefish with hazelnuts and cabbage, mackerel teriyaki with turnips, and dark chocolate sorbet."