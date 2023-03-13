“Mind you I live in the state of North Carolina! An OPEN CARRY STATE where I am also LICENSED TO CARRY,” Toosi wrote in his caption. “You would think officers are more trained for situations like this. Instead you get officer dip s**t who pulls his gun out on me because [he‘s] so in fear for his life and ready to kill an innocent man and take him away from his family! I’m in disbelief at how someone who could have went throhhh so much training could have honestly reacted this way… I could have senselessly lost my life tonight because some coward was too afraid and doesn’t know how to do his job 👎🏽.”



Raleigh Police have not commented on the situation just yet. Prior to his wild interaction with police, Toosii had been consistently coming through with new music. Before he delivered "Favorite Song" last month, Toosii dropped his other new track "Magic Potion." Both songs arrived not long after he delivered his album Boys Don't Cry: Men Do.