Toosii Alleges A Cop Pulled Gun On Him: 'I Could've Lost My Life'
By Tony M. Centeno
March 13, 2023
Toosii is speaking out after his recent run-in with police could've ended in a tragic way.
In a video he shared on Saturday, March 11, the North Carolina resident posted a video of his recent interaction with a local police officer who pulled him over. According to his account of the incident, the officer pulled a gun on him after the "Favorite Song" rapper tried to pick up his own weapon that reportedly fell out of his vehicle.
“I did not pull no gun on him,” Toosii said to the cops in the video. “My gun fell on the ground…no it was not in my hand, bro, it fell out my car.”
“Mind you I live in the state of North Carolina! An OPEN CARRY STATE where I am also LICENSED TO CARRY,” Toosi wrote in his caption. “You would think officers are more trained for situations like this. Instead you get officer dip s**t who pulls his gun out on me because [he‘s] so in fear for his life and ready to kill an innocent man and take him away from his family! I’m in disbelief at how someone who could have went throhhh so much training could have honestly reacted this way… I could have senselessly lost my life tonight because some coward was too afraid and doesn’t know how to do his job 👎🏽.”
Raleigh Police have not commented on the situation just yet. Prior to his wild interaction with police, Toosii had been consistently coming through with new music. Before he delivered "Favorite Song" last month, Toosii dropped his other new track "Magic Potion." Both songs arrived not long after he delivered his album Boys Don't Cry: Men Do.