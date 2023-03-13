Watch Tame Impala's Kevin Parker Perform With Crutches After Fracturing Hip

Kevin Parker wasn't kidding when he told fans last week that he planned to perform with a fractured hip, and over the weekend he made good on that promise. Tame Impala played a show in Mexico City, and the bandleader got through the set with the help of some crutches.

The injury did not look minor either. When Parker broke the news on Instagram, his post shared photos and video from him in the hospital and undergoing physical therapy. "Fractured my hip. Tried to run a half marathon on what turned out to be an existing stress fracture. Whoops. Made it to within 1km of the finish line🥲. That’s life I guess," he wrote. "All shows in Mexico and South America going ahead as planned I’m not quitting on you guys"

Watch fan-shot footage of Parker performing on crutches below.