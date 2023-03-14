4-Ton Piece Of Chinese Rocket Falls On Texas

By Dani Medina

March 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A four-ton piece from a Chinese rocket made an uncontrolled free fall and disintegrated over Texas last week.

It all went down, literally, on March 8, according to Metro, citing a report from the U.S. Space Command. A piece of the Long March rocket made its way through the atmosphere at over 17,000 mph and disintegrated over the Lone Star State. The debris field "was over the least populated counties in Texas," the news outlet reported.

"The fallen debris was a piece of space junk in low earth orbit before it made 'an uncontrolled reentry,'" the news outlet reported.

This rocket, a 135-foot-long Chang Zheng 2D rocket, is capable of carrying 8,000 pounds of cargo into low earth orbit. It took off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China on June 23, 2022 and successfully delivered three military spy satellites into orbit over the South China Sea. When satellites drop off their load, they become "space junk" and orbit the planet before free falling.

U.S. officials are still figuring out if any debris hit the ground. Chinese officials have not acknowledged the incident yet.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.